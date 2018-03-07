How many calories are in your lunch?
Guess how many calories are in your lunch

Do you know how many calories are in a meat feast sandwich or a falafel wrap?

Public Health England says people are consuming too many calories and the UK "needs to go on a diet".

So Newsbeat went to find out if people are aware of how many calories are in a typical lunch.

