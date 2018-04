Video

Protesters from animal rights group Peta stormed the stage at the final of Crufts 2018.

The group says the dog show is a "cruel beauty pageant" and should be stopped.

We take a look at the reasons why.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.