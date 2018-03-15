Soccer Aid: Sir Mo Farah signs for England
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Soccer Aid: Sir Mo Farah competing against Usain Bolt

Friends and Olympic champions Sir Mo Farah and Usain Bolt will go head-to-head at Old Trafford for Unicef in June.

Sir Mo is England captain Robbie Williams's first signing for the charity football match.

  • 15 Mar 2018