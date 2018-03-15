Media player
Soccer Aid: Sir Mo Farah competing against Usain Bolt
Friends and Olympic champions Sir Mo Farah and Usain Bolt will go head-to-head at Old Trafford for Unicef in June.
Sir Mo is England captain Robbie Williams's first signing for the charity football match.
15 Mar 2018
