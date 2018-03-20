How Sea of Thieves wants gamers to play nice

Video

The team behind major new release Sea of Thieves explains to Newsbeat how they're trying to tackle the toxic behaviour that is often seen in online-only games.

Award-winning British developer Rare has been working on the title for the last few years and say it wants to change people's perceptions of what multiplayer titles are like to play.

