What does Facebook know about me?
Facebook data: What the social media giant knows about you

Facebook is under pressure following a data breach that left millions of users' information open to exploitation.

Newsbeat's De'Graft Mensah took the plunge and let an online security expert comb through his easily-downloadable Facebook data.

It was incredibly revealing.

  • 22 Mar 2018
