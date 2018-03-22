What does Facebook know about me?

Video

Facebook is under pressure following a data breach that left millions of users' information open to exploitation.

Newsbeat's De'Graft Mensah took the plunge and let an online security expert comb through his easily-downloadable Facebook data.

It was incredibly revealing.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.