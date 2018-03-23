Whales in mass stranding

Video

Around 150 whales have become stranded on a beach in Australia, prompting a major rescue effort.

The animals were spotted by a fisherman at Hamelin Bay, about 300km (180 miles) south of Perth, early on Friday.

