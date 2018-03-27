What is ball-tampering and why do it?

Video

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has admitted tampering with the ball during his team's Test defeat in South Africa earlier this week.

But what is ball-tampering, how is it done and why do it?

Former cricketer Charles Dagnall explains all.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.