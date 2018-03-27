What is ball-tampering and why do it?
Video

Here's why Australia tampered with a cricket ball

Australian cricketer Cameron Bancroft has admitted tampering with the ball during his team's Test defeat in South Africa earlier this week.

But what is ball-tampering, how is it done and why do it?

Former cricketer Charles Dagnall explains all.

