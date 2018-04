Video

A team from the RAF took on gamers in a Rocket League battle at the Insomnia Gaming Festival.

It's part of their 100th birthday celebrations.

They want to encourage young gamers to use their skills in a future career with the RAF.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.