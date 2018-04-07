Drag Race Thailand did RuPaul proud

Video

Thailand has become the first country outside the US to air its own version of RuPaul's Drag Race.

The show follows the same format at its American counterpart, but is hosted by two of the coutry's famous drag queens - Art Arya and Pangina Heals.

Pangina has been called the RuPaul of Thailand.

The series has been shown exclusively online and has already been commissioned for a second season.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.