Why is palm oil so controversial?

Supermarket Iceland has said it will stop using palm oil in all of its own-brand products.

The product is used in up to 50% of supermarket goods.

But critics say that it's bad for the environment, contributing to deforestation, air pollution and the destruction of animal habitats.

