Why I wanted to have my leg amputated

A woman who fought to have her left leg amputated says she's hopeful for the future after the operation.

Jess Laughton wanted her leg removed because of chronic pain that's left her bed-bound for the last two years.

She has a rare condition called complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS).

The story began when she broke her ankle aged 12.

