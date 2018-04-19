London Marathon: Five things to know
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

London Marathon: Five things no-one tells you

Ahead of this Sunday’s London Marathon, Radio 1’s Adele Roberts and Newsbeat’s Ben Mundy have some tips for first-time runners.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.

  • 19 Apr 2018