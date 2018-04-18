On Tour with Crohn's Disease

Video

What's it like being in a rock band, and dealing with the symptoms of Crohn's Disease? Follow Black Foxxes frontman Mark Holley as he pushes himself further than ever to continue doing what he loves.

There are over 90,000 young people in the UK with Crohn's disease. This number has been growing by hundreds of patients every year over the last decade. With no known cause or cure, some sufferers feel like "guinea pigs" with various treatments and side-effects being inflicted on them until their symptoms are under control.

The symptoms can include some of the most unpleasant and embarrassing – persistent diarrhoea, bleeding, and excruciating stomach pains. Mark's had the illness for eight years. We join him as the band play some of their biggest shows to date and record their second album.

Along the way he meets a young sufferer who has just been diagnosed, to discuss the concerns of living with Crohn’s. We also hear from one of the leading Crohn's doctors in Europe, as we explore the challenges facing young people with the disease and find out if the UK is any closer to finding a solution.