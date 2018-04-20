How to defeat hay fever(ish)
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Top tips on getting through hot weather with hay fever

Have your eyes been streaming up during the high temperatures?

Here are our top tips on reducing your hay fever-induced tears.

Follow Newsbeat on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

Listen to Newsbeat live at 12:45 and 17:45 every weekday on BBC Radio 1 and 1Xtra - if you miss us you can listen back here.

  • 20 Apr 2018
Go to next video: Why this isn't a heatwave (yet)