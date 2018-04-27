Turning Off Porn

Video

New laws will require users to prove their age with ID. But will they protect children, and will your privacy be protected? Nick Rotherham investigates.

Many people don’t realise that a major change is imminent in the way pornography is consumed. There's confusion as to how the law will be enforced, and concerns that sensitive personal information may not be protected.

Nick finds out how widely people will be affected, and visits porn shoots to speak to actors and producers, and meet those who have had their lives made, and ruined by porn.

