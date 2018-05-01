Blossoms: Behind the scenes of album two

Video

With exclusive access to their rehearsal space and recording studio, Blossoms tell Newsbeat about the making of their second album, Cool Like You.

They speak about naming the album, "not selling their souls for success" and "going under" when they felt pressure to write new music.

