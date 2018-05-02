I hate my saggy skin

Video

In two years, Amy lost 19 stone (120kg) through gastric sleeve surgery and exercise.

But the excess skin she was left with is making her unhappy and she is going to pay £9,000 to get it removed.

The NHS says funding is not generally available for cosmetic surgery unless there is a medical need and it impacts quality of life.

