England's world champion cheerleaders

Team England's Coed Elite became world champions at the ICU international cheerleading competition in Disney World, Florida.

All three England ParaCheer teams also took home gold and there was a silver medal for Wales' ParaCheer Unified Pom.

England's All-Girl Advanced Juniors and the Junior Hip Hop won silver and gold respectively.

