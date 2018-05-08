Video

An estimated 250,000 people in the UK are living with ME, with many bed-bound and completely dependent on care.

Symptoms of the illness can include devastating fatigue, digestion issues and brain fog - but many doctors still don’t understand it.

Current treatments for the condition are being reviewed after years of controversy.

Emma Donohoe lives with the illness and has been investigating how young people cope with it.

This video is not available through the BBC app but you can view it on iPlayer by clicking here.

