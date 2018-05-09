'Meghan and Harry' take BBC staff by surprise
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's waxworks visit BBC

Madame Tussauds has completed its waxwork of soon-to-be royal bride Meghan Markle.

The figure joins the rest of the Royal Family on display at the London attraction and will be placed next to a re-styled figure of her groom, Prince Harry.

But first, the couple took BBC staff by surprise.

  • 09 May 2018
Go to next video: 'Spooky' - McCoy gets close to Meghan