This Harry and Megan only care about the FA Cup

FA Cup final only event for Harry and Megan this weekend
Forget the royal wedding. For these two strangers, this weekend is only about the FA Cup final.
Newsbeat arranged for Manchester United fan Megan and Chelsea supporter Harry to have a friendly penalty shootout to settle their differences.
19 May 2018
