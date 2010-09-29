Media player
Extinction risk for a fifth of the world's plant life
Researchers are warning that as much as one-fifth of the world's plant life is at risk of extinction.
The study was led by the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew in London, which also runs the Millennium Seed Bank where billions of seeds are stored for safety.
David Shukman has been behind the scenes.
29 Sep 2010
