How many whales are killed by fishing gear?
How many whales are snared and killed by fishing gear and ocean debris each year? No-one knows for sure, but the number entangled is probably huge, and the number dying significant.
David Mattila, a whale freeing expert on secondment to the International Whaling Commission (IWC), told the BBC's environment correspondent Richard Black more about the problem.
06 Jul 2012
