Whale entangled in fishing nets off the coast of Australia
Video

How many whales are killed by fishing gear?

How many whales are snared and killed by fishing gear and ocean debris each year? No-one knows for sure, but the number entangled is probably huge, and the number dying significant.

David Mattila, a whale freeing expert on secondment to the International Whaling Commission (IWC), told the BBC's environment correspondent Richard Black more about the problem.

  • 06 Jul 2012