Secret life of the cat: Ginger

Video

The daily routines of dozens of domestic cats have been revealed in a study for the BBC's Horizon programme.

As part of the largest ever research project into domestic cat behaviour, the Horizon team - aided by the Royal Veterinary College and Lincoln and Bristol Universities - tracked dozens of pet cats over several 24-hour periods using specially-designed collar GPS devices and tiny "cat cams".

Watch one of the cats, Ginger, confront a rival cat.

Watch Horizon's Secret Life of the Cat on BBC Two on Thursday 13 June at 21:00 and afterwards on BBC iPlayer.