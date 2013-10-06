Idyllic new home for red squirrels on Tresco

Video

The red squirrel is a rare sight in the countryside as they have been driven to the brink of extinction by a virus carried by their grey cousins.

But as Sam Smith reports, a wildlife project is hoping to boost numbers by providing them with a new home in the Isles of Scilly.

Watch more on Inside Out South West on Monday 7 October at 19:30 BST on BBC One and nationwide for seven days after on the iPlayer.