Idyllic new home for red squirrels on Tresco
The red squirrel is a rare sight in the countryside as they have been driven to the brink of extinction by a virus carried by their grey cousins.
But as Sam Smith reports, a wildlife project is hoping to boost numbers by providing them with a new home in the Isles of Scilly.
06 Oct 2013
- From the section Science & Environment