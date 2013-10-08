Higgs boson scientists win Nobel physics prize

Video

Two scientists have won the Nobel prize in physics for their work on the theory of the Higgs boson.

Peter Higgs, from the UK, and Francois Englert from Belgium, shared the prize.

In the 1960s they were among several physicists who proposed a mechanism to explain why the most basic building blocks of the Universe have mass.

Staffan Normark, of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, made the announcement.