Video

The Clash and Gorillaz musician Paul Simonon has spoken for the first time about why he boarded an Arctic oil rig for Greenpeace in 2011.

He was arrested and spent two weeks in jail in Greenland.

He has spoken to Newsnight's Emily Maitlis as 30 Greenpeace activists are held in Russia after a similar protest on an Arctic oil rig owned by Gazprom.