Live: Physicist Peter Higgs responds to Nobel award

Professor Peter Higgs gives a news conference at the University of Edinburgh, his first after being jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Physics on Tuesday.

In the 1960s, Professor Higgs and Belgian physicist Francois Englert were among several physicists who proposed a mechanism to explain why the most basic building blocks of the Universe have mass.

The mechanism predicts a particle - the Higgs boson - which was finally discovered in 2012 at the Large Hadron Collider (LHC) at Cern, in Switzerland.