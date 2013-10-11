Physicist Peter Higgs 'did not know he had won Nobel'

Video

Nobel physics prize-winning scientist Professor Peter Higgs says he did not know he had won the award until a woman congratulated him in the street.

Speaking in a news conference at the University of Edinburgh, Prof Higgs said a former neighbour had stopped him as he was returning from lunch in Edinburgh.

He said: "She congratulated me on the news and I said 'oh, what news?'"

Prof Higgs is renowned for shying away from the limelight, and could not be located for interview in the immediate aftermath of the announcement on Tuesday

The 84-year-old was recognised for his work on the theory of the particle which shares his name, the Higgs boson on Tuesday.