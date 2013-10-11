White dwarf star eats water-rich asteroid

Video

Astronomers have detected the tell-tale signs of a shattered asteroid being eaten by a dead star, or white dwarf.

The Hubble telescope spotted the event some 150 light-years from Earth.

The researchers tell Science Magazine that the chemical signatures in the star's atmosphere indicate the asteroid must contain a lot of water.

Dr Jay Farihi, from the Cambridge Institute of Astronomy, explained the new findings to Jon Stewart on the BBC's Science In Action programme.