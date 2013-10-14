Apes comfort each other 'like humans'

Video

Young bonobos that are are more "socially competent" are more likely to cuddle and calm other apes that are in distress, research has revealed.

Scientists working at an African sanctuary found that bonobos that recovered quickly from an upsetting experience, such as a fight, were also more likely to comfort others.

This mirrors findings from psychological studies in children, and suggests bonobos manage their emotions in a very similar way.

It is published in the journal PNAS.

Among their hours of footage, the researchers captured this clip showing one of the "emotionally competent" young apes rushing to hug another juvenile that had just been attacked.