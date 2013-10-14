Is it 'wicked' to oppose GM crops?

Video

Environment secretary Owen Paterson has signed an open letter calling for the immediate rollout of "Golden Rice" - rice genetically modified to contain vitamin A - which it claimed could save the lives of 670,000 people a year.

Mr Paterson claims groups opposing the GM crops are "wicked" - but is he right?

In an interview from BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire, Helen Wallace from Gene Watch claimed that there are better, more cost-effective ways to solve the problem of vitamin A deficiency.

Dr Robert Zigler, director of the International Rice Research Institute in Manila - a non-profit, independent body involved in developing Golden Rice - said that some campaigners exercise "an aggressive manipulation of half-truths".