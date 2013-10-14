Normal rice and golden rice compared
Video

Is it 'wicked' to oppose GM crops?

Environment secretary Owen Paterson has signed an open letter calling for the immediate rollout of "Golden Rice" - rice genetically modified to contain vitamin A - which it claimed could save the lives of 670,000 people a year.

Mr Paterson claims groups opposing the GM crops are "wicked" - but is he right?

In an interview from BBC Radio 5 live's Victoria Derbyshire, Helen Wallace from Gene Watch claimed that there are better, more cost-effective ways to solve the problem of vitamin A deficiency.

Dr Robert Zigler, director of the International Rice Research Institute in Manila - a non-profit, independent body involved in developing Golden Rice - said that some campaigners exercise "an aggressive manipulation of half-truths".

