An oarfish, measuring over 18ft long (5.5m), has been discovered off the south Californian coast.

Marine science instructor Jasmine Santana was snorkelling off Santa Catalina island when she spotted the carcass of the enormous sea creature gleaming in the water.

She needed the help of 15 people to drag it back to shore. It is believed it died of natural causes.

Claire Brennan reports.