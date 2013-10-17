Video
Monkeys take turns in conversation
Marmoset monkeys take it in turns to "talk" in a pattern very similar to human conversation, according to scientists.
Researchers recorded the vocalisations of the marmosets as they called to one another from behind a curtain.
Each animal would call, then wait for the other to respond before calling again.
The results suggest an "alternative evolutionary route" for our own conversational turn-taking.
In this clip, you can hear one of the recorded marmoset conversations.
Audio courtesy of Daniel Takahashi, Darshana Narayanan and Asif Ghazanfar
-
17 Oct 2013
- From the section Science & Environment