Monkeys take turns in conversation

Video

Marmoset monkeys take it in turns to "talk" in a pattern very similar to human conversation, according to scientists.

Researchers recorded the vocalisations of the marmosets as they called to one another from behind a curtain.

Each animal would call, then wait for the other to respond before calling again.

The results suggest an "alternative evolutionary route" for our own conversational turn-taking.

In this clip, you can hear one of the recorded marmoset conversations.

Audio courtesy of Daniel Takahashi, Darshana Narayanan and Asif Ghazanfar