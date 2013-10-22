Baldness research 'creates a new hair follicle'

Video

British and American researchers could be a step closer to finding a cure for baldness.

Using mice, scientists have for the first time shown that it is possible to renew follicles capable of sprouting human hair.

Professor Colin Jahoda from the University of Durham is one of the scientists behind the findings.

He told BBC Radio 5 live's Breakfast: "It's not like a hair transplant where you're just moving follicles from one side to the other... they actually speak to the local cells around them and create a new hair follicle."