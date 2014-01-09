The two conjoined grey whale calves
'Exceptionally rare' conjoined whale carcass found off Mexican coast

A pair of conjoined grey whale calves have been found by fishermen in a lagoon in Baja California, in Mexico.

Scientists say the whales - which are thought to have died shortly after birth - are exceptionally rare.

Tom Santorelli reports.

