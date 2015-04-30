Farmers work with conservationists to protect predators

Video

The protection of predators like cheetahs and leopards is not a traditional role for livestock farmers, who see these big cats as a threat.

But conservationists at the N/a'an ku sê Foundation in Namibia are now working with farmers in a partnership that aims to reduce the number of these large, threatened carnivores that are being shot on farmland.

The team is finding ways to stop the conflict between people and wildlife that is threatening the survival of some of Africa's big cats, and to enable farmers to make their living alongside these large predators.

BBC science reporter and video journalist Victoria Gill has been out with the team in Namibia to witness a unique partnership in action.