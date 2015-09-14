Met office: strongest El Nino since 1950 on the way

Video

An El Nino climate event is under way that could potentially become one of the strongest events since 1950.

That's according to a new Met Office report which says that 2015 has already seen the warmest start to any year on record.

It also outlines that El Nino is one of three key climate patterns that could lead to changes in our global temperature.

The event occurs when the waters of the Pacific become exceptionally warm and distort weather patterns around the world.

Tomasz Schafernaker reports.