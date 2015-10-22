Drilling for deep ocean microbes

Video

Monday will see an international team of scientists set sail for the mid-Atlantic on a quest to sample microbes living deep in the ocean floor.

The expedition will use new types of rock drill developed in the UK and Germany to retrieve cores from up to 80m below the seabed.

The target of interest is the Atlantis Massif, a 4km-high underwater mountain.

Co-chief scientists Prof Gretchen Früh-Green and Dr Beth Orcutt spoke to our correspondent Jonathan Amos.