Sound-wave 'holograms' could deliver pills

Video

UK engineers have built a "tractor beam" system that holds and moves small objects without touching them.

They programmed a grid of small speakers to emit ultrasound in intricate, shifting patterns, crafting shapes they called "holograms" from the interacting sound waves.

These shapes, which included tweezers and bottles, could eventually be used in applications such as targeted drug delivery.

The team, from the University of Bristol, reported the findings in the journal Nature Communications.

This video shows how the holograms work, ending with a "cardboard UFO" wrapped around the speaker grid to demonstrate its "tractor beam" function.

Footage courtesy of Asier Marzo, Bruce Drinkwater and Sriram Subramanian.