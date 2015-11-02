Etchings from the end of the Ice Age

Video

British archaeologists working in Jersey have unearthed several stone fragments, criss-crossed by carved lines which appear to be have been made for cultural, rather than practical reasons.

The Ice Age Island team says they fit the pattern of "non-representational art" known sites of this period elsewhere in Europe.

They are in the early stages of analysing the finds, but estimate them to be at least 14,000 years old.

This would make the camp something of a "pioneer base camp" in northern Europe, at a time when people were only gradually resettling the region as the ice retreated.

If accurate, this estimate also makes the stones older than any known art in the British Isles.

Pictures: Sarah Duffy / Ice Age Island