UK astronaut Tim Peake says he 'will be human guinea pig'

Video

British astronaut, Tim Peake, is preparing for a six month stint on the International Space Station and says he is prepared act as a "human guinea pig" during the mission.

During his time at the ISS, from next month, Mr Peake will be conducting experiments for the European Space Agency.

He also plans to stage science demonstrations via video links to get children excited about space.

In a news conference at the Science Museum in London, he explained what his mission will entail.