Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
From cups of tea to weightlessness, Tim Peake's life in space
UK astronaut Tim Peake has given a news conference from the International Space Station.
Mr Peake said his first three days in space had been better than he imagined.
He arrived at the station on Tuesday after blasting off from Kazakhstan on a Soyuz rocket.
He was asked questions ranging from what the tea was like in space to what he would do on Christmas Day.
-
18 Dec 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttp://www.bbc.com/news/av/science-environment-35136401/from-cups-of-tea-to-weightlessness-tim-peake-s-life-in-spaceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window