Tim Peake
From cups of tea to weightlessness, Tim Peake's life in space

UK astronaut Tim Peake has given a news conference from the International Space Station.

Mr Peake said his first three days in space had been better than he imagined.

He arrived at the station on Tuesday after blasting off from Kazakhstan on a Soyuz rocket.

He was asked questions ranging from what the tea was like in space to what he would do on Christmas Day.

  • 18 Dec 2015
