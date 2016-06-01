Sputnik Planum
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Pluto's Sputnik Planum explained

The spectacular, flat landscape that dominates the left side of Pluto's icy "heart" can now be explained, say scientists.

Prof Bill McKinnon, from Washington University in St Louis, Missouri, has been speaking with our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.

  • 01 Jun 2016