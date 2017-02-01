Video
Paul Ferber has swapped a life of fighting crime to saving seahorses
Paul Ferber, a former British policeman, is the founder and director of the environmental group, Marine Conservation Cambodia. He lives on an island, Koh Seh in the Gulf of Thailand, and spends many nights waiting on the water to catch illegal fishermen who are devastating Cambodia's coastal ecosystem. He was inspired to abandon his previous career and take up his work by his love for seahorses.
12 May
