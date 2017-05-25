Video

Skyscrapers were built from mud in the 16th Century in Yemen. Some are 11 stories high. They are still inhabited to this day.

It was in this region that people first learned how to live in concentrated environments. It is often referred to as "the Manhattan of the desert".

Adventurer Aubery Rickards filmed Hadhramaut in the 1930s.

The footage comes from the archive of the Royal Geographical Society, which sponsored a series of remarkable expeditions in the early 20th Century.