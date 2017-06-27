Video
OneWeb begins satellite manufacturing
European aerospace giant Airbus and its partner, OneWeb, have begun the production of satellites for a mega-constellation.
The network will comprise at least 600 spacecraft in the first instance, but could eventually encompass more than 2,000.
The aim is to deliver broadband links from orbit to every corner of the globe. OneWeb Satellites CEO Brian Holz described the assembly process of the spacecraft to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos.
