OneWeb 'will bridge the digital divide'
European aerospace giant Airbus and its partner, OneWeb, have begun the production of satellites of a mega-constellation.
The network will comprise at least 600 spacecraft in the first instance, but could eventually encompass more than 2,000. The aim is to deliver broadband links from orbit to every corner of the globe.
OneWeb CEO Eric Béranger spoke to our science correspondent Jonathan Amos about the aims of the project.
27 Jun 2017
