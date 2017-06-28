Swim along with 'Boaty McBoatface'

Video

Boaty McBoatface, the UK's favourite yellow submarine, has returned from its first major science expedition.

The vehicle was used in the Antarctic to map the movement of deep, cold water as it moves away from the White Continent towards the Atlantic Ocean.

In this visualisation, Dr Eleanor Frajka-Williams, a physical oceanography at the University of Southampton, describes what Boaty did during one of its dives through a region on the sea-floor known as Orkney Passage.

Video courtesy of Dr Frajka-Williams, University of Southampton