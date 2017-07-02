Stephen Hawking at 75

Video

We asked Prof Stephen Hawking about the Paris Climate Agreement and what his dream present would be.

He spoke to the BBC ahead of a birthday conference in Cambridge, which has been organised to mark his 75th year. Prof Hawking was born on 8 January 1942 in Oxford.

